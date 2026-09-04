Rangers Move from Victory+ Was Right Move, But Proved Costly

The Texas Rangers received plenty of static from fans after it moved its streaming from Victory+ to BZZR.

The move came after the Rangers expressed concerns about Victory’s financial future. But the signs of the streaming service dissolving, which happened earlier this week, followed shortly thereafter.

The streamer lost other NHL teams even as the Dallas Stars stayed on. Victory+ canceled its slate of Texas high school football games last week. The Stars announced officially that they were taking their streaming rights to Amazon Prime Video as Victory announced it was shutting down.

But it gets worse for the Rangers — and it may be signal that while Rangers Sports Network words as a product, how its streamed past this season may need to change.

The Rangers’ Costly Partnership

A detail shot of the Texas flag on the sleeve of a Texas Rangers jersey. Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers received a bounty from Bally’s Sports (previously Fox Sports Southwest) for its local TV rights, but access was the issue for fans, as the RSN wasn’t partnered with major cable companies. When Diamond Sports Group filed for bankruptcy and the Rangers got their rights back, they opted to build Rangers Sports Network, which started last year.

The broadcast themselves are high-quality and leverage long-time Rangers television and radio talent. RSN has struck better partnerships with major cable outlets and built an over-the-air product for a handful of Friday games. The partnership with Victory+ was supposed to be a path to watch games for those that had cut the cord and were streaming only.

The streaming service was fine, though some fans were unhappy with the cost and the need to sign up for another streaming service.

If fans are unhappy, the Rangers are likely steaming. Per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Rangers are owed $30 million by Victory and appear unlikely to get that money back.

The Rangers are committed to BZZR until the end of the season. After that? The Rangers only have a few options, if one is thinking logically.

Texas could stick with BZZR, though some Rangers fans may think less of that streamer than Victory. The Rangers could go to another stream that is more established, such as Amazon Prime Video or YouTube TV (though Bally’s could never get a deal with YTTV due to subscription costs).

Texas could also go to MLB.TV to take over the streaming rights. MLB has taken over the television broadcast rights of several of the teams that lost their Bally’s contracts. Rangers Sports Network could continue to handle the broadcast of the games while MLB.TV handles the streaming portion, which might be the most logical option for fans, some of whom already have the MLB Extra Innings package.

Whatever happens, the Rangers may have more time than usual to figure it out. With MLB and the MLB Players’ Association heading toward a work stoppage, an on-time start to the 2027 season has its doubters.

As for the Rangers, they need a new streaming plan. And, this time, they have to get it right.