Sebastian Walcott’s Latest AFL Game Shows How Rangers Are Using Him

The Texas Rangers are trying to strike a balance in the development of their top prospect, Sebastian Walcott.

On the one hand, the 20-year-old native of the Bahamas needs more work. He missed half the season after he underwent internal brace surgery for the UCL in his right elbow. He's played fewer than 50 games this year. But Texas wants to ensure that Walcott doesn't have a set back and is ready to make the jump to Triple-A Round Rock in 2027.

Walcott played his second Arizona Fall League game on Tuesday for the Surprise Saguaro. It was two days after his AFL debut this season at shortstop. But instead of playing the field, Walcott punched in at designated hitter. That’s the balance the Rangers appear to be striking.

Using Sebastian Walcott in the AFL

When Rangers general manager Ross Fenstermaker spoke to the media last week, he announced that Walcott was added to the AFL roster. He also said the Rangers intended to allow him to play in the field three times per week to continue his build up at shortstop. Based on his use at DH on Tuesday, that cap won’t limit him to getting additional at-bats in games without playing in the field.

Walcott went 0-for-4 on Tuesday in a 7-2 loss to Salt River. He was coming off a 2-for-3 performance with two RBI and a run scored in his first game. That game was also against Salt River.

Walcott is used to being the DH. When he was ready to return from his rehab at the All-Star break, he wasn’t ready to play in the field. But he was ready to hit, so the Rangers used him as an everyday DH at Double-A Frisco, where he thrived. He played 37 games with Frisco where h slashed .329/.404/.608 with 10 home runs and 21 RBI. He nearly bettered his career high of 13 home runs from last season when he played 124 games.

He wasn't cleared to play shortstop until the final weekend of the regular season. The RoughRiders played in the Texas League playoffs and Walcott continued to play shortstop until they were eliminated. He then played two games at Round Rock where he was the DH in both games.

He still needs the at bats. He's 20 years old and he's played in 334 minor league games with 1,283 at-bats. Most Major League teams like prospects to have at least 1,500 minor league at-bats before considering them for the majors. Walcott could have that by late next season assuming he remains healthy.

At that point he’ll be 21 and — the Rangers hope — ready to make an impact.