Rays Re-Sign Veteran Outfielder to Minor League Contract

The Tampa Bay Rays have been on fire, but are always looking for ways to improve their team, even if it is on the margins.

If they believe someone can help the team in any capacity, they are going to give it a shot. The latest move they have made is re-signing veteran outfielder Austin Slater, who is back with the franchise for the second time in 2026.

He was designated for assignment earlier this month, but elected to become a free agent after clearing waivers last week. Now, he is back with the Rays and is heading to Triple-A Durham after agreeing to a minor league deal.

Before being designated for assignment, Slater received 22 plate appearances with Tampa Bay. He recorded six hits, including two doubles, with one RBI and three stolen bases. Well traveled, the Rays are the third team he has been a part of in 2026.

Rays re-sign veteran outfielder Austin Slater

Jun 12, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Austin Slater (20) runs after hitting a double during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Slater also spent time with the New York Mets and Miami Marlins this year. In 2025, he was with the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees. He logged plenty of travel miles in 2024, playing for the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles.

Parts of eight seasons were spent with the Giants, where he was deployed mostly as the short side of a platoon against left-handed pitching. It is a role that he has thrived in, producing a .263/.353/.420 slash line with 30 of his 45 home runs and 46 of his 69 career doubles.

A serviceable defender, he can get the job done in right and left field. Slater is capable of playing center field in a pinch, but is certainly better suited to be in the corners at this stage of his career.

I’m told the #Rays re-signed OF Austin Slater to a minor league contract yesterday. He will report to @DurhamBulls. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) June 30, 2026

It will be interesting to see what plans the organization has for Slater. He provides excellent organizational depth as a right-handed bat, should the need arise again for one at the Major League level because of injuries.

Right now, it is Ryan Vilade and Jonny DeLuca who are handling that role in the Big Leagues. Cedric Mullins, Chandler Simpson and Victor Mesa Jr. are the left-handed hitting options.

Outfield production has been a trouble spot for the Rays at times, but the team does have strong depth in the grass. Gavin Lux and Jake Fraley are both on rehab assignments and top prospect Jacob Melton has caught fire after missing a large chunk of time because of injury.