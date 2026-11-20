On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox lost an intriguing slugger prospect to the New York Yankees as Allan Castro agreed to terms on a minor league deal in free agency with Boston's biggest rival.

On Friday, the Red Sox responded by reportedly agreeing to terms with former Yankees outfielder Duke Ellis, per Francys Romero of Beisbolfr.com.

"Sources: Outfielder Duke Ellis has agreed to a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox for the 2027 season, pending a physical," Romero wrote on X. "Ellis, 28, spent the entire 2026 season at Triple-A with the Yankees' affiliate, batting .276/.341/.397 with five home runs, 26 RBIs, and 60 stolen bases. Represented by The Movement Baseball."

The Red Sox Are Adding A Speedster

Mar 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Duke Ellis (70) attempts a bunt in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ellis is someone who has been a career minor leaguer in his professional career dating back to 2017, for the most part, but he's still an intriguing addition. The 28-year-old has played in 11 games in the majors in 2024, and hasn't made it back since. Of those 11 games, eight came with the Chicago White Sox and three came with the Yankees.

While this is the case, he has been in the Yankees' farm system ever since. In 2025, he played in 78 games spanning rookie ball, High-A and Triple-A. 68 games came at the Triple-A level and he slashed .322/.371/.468 with an .839 OPS, three homers, 22 RBIs and 36 stolen bases.

In 2026, he played in 99 games in Triple-A and it's arguably surprising he never got a shot in the big leagues. Ellis slashed .276/.341/.397 with a .738 OPS, five home runs, 26 RBIs and an eye-popping 60 stolen bases.

When it comes to Ellis, the biggest reason to bring him into the organization is the speed. Simply put, you can't teach that. The Red Sox weren't dynamic enough on the base paths in 2026. The Red Sox finished the season 14th in the league in stolen bases with 107 total as a team. This is something that arguably needs to be better in 2027 if they want to really contend. But it's important to note that Jarren Duran led the team with 21 stolen bases, but his future with the team is completely up in the air. So, Boston needs more speedsters. Ellis fits that description.

In 2026, Braiden Ward had 61 stolen bases down in Triple-A for Boston. Having him and Ellis together is a great idea. Both have the type of speed that you can't teach and can be a game-changer. Think back to the World Series, for example. Old friend David Hamilton shined for the Milwaukee Brewers and his speed gave the Tampa Bay Rays some serious trouble. Bringing a guy like Ellis in gives Boston a speed threat that could go a long way on a cheap deal.