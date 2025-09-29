Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Clinch a Playoff Birth on the Anniversary of "Clinchmas"

The Reds are back in the playoffs.

Ricky Logan

Sep 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (center) celebrates after the Reds clinched a wild card spot after the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
On this day, 15 years ago, the Cincinnati Reds won their first National League Central Division championship since 1995. Jay Bruce launched a walk-off home run off the batter’s eye in centerfield on the first pitch of the ninth inning. The theatrics would not match the energy of Great American Ballpark on that Tuesday night, but the Cincinnati Reds are back in the postseason for the first time since 2020. 

While the Reds did lose their matchup on Sunday versus the Milwaukee Brewers, they did get some help from the Miami Marlins. The Marlins defeated the Mets 4-0, ending their season just minutes after the Reds’ loss. 

The Reds offense is heating up at the right time. Elly De La Cruz has three home runs in his last 15 games and is hitting .296 in his last seven. Hunter Greene has allowed just 10 hits in his last three starts and is the probable game one starter in Los Angeles versus the Dodgers.

The Reds finished the season 83-79, five games ahead of their projected 78 wins, good for third in the NL Central and more importantly, enough to compete for a pennant and a World Series title. In the words of Reds' great Joey Votto, "Sneak on in." This team has been counted out many times this season and has found a way to do just that.

Relive Jay Bruce's Division clinching home run here:

