Cincinnati Reds Lose to Braves First Time This Season, Fall 7-1
The Cincinnati Reds (74-79) fell to the Atlanta Braves (82-70) 7-1 on Wednesday night.
The loss has officially eliminated the Reds from playoff contention.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Junis Impresses Again
Jakob Junis has been spectacular over his last five appearances for the Reds. He tossed six innings of one-run baseball on Wednesday night and has now given up just thee runs over his last 23 1/3 innings as a Red.
Junis has been a nice addition to this team.
Bullpen Falters
After the Reds tied the game at one in the sixth inning on a TJ Friedl squeeze play, Tony Santillan gave up three runs in the seventh and Justin Wilson surrendered two runs in the eighth to give the Braves a 6-1 lead.
Casey Legumina gave up a run in the ninth.
Reds' Bats Go Cold Again
The Reds' lone run scored when Elly De La Cruz tripled to right field and Friedl dropped down a good bunt to bring him home.
Cincinnati had just five hits all night long and was 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
Up Next
The Reds and Braves will face off in the series finale on Thursday at 1:10 ET.
News and Notes
- The Reds are 10-6 in September.
- The Reds are 12-55 when scoring three runs or less.
- The Reds are 13-44 when they do not hit a home run.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury
Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement
Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On
Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List
Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A
Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings
Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing
Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse
Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run
Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract
Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway
Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast