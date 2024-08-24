Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds Face off Against Pittsburgh Pirates
The Cincinnati Reds (62-67) blew a five-run lead and fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates (61-67) 6-5 on Friday night.
The Reds have dropped the first two games of the series and will look to bounce back on Saturday night.
Julian Aguiar will get the start for the Reds. Aguiar made his Major League debut last time out against the Blue Jays, pitching four innings and allowing two runs on four hits. The right-hander is the Reds' 11th ranked prospect.
Jake Woodford will start for the Pirates. The 27-year-old is 0-6 with a 6.67 ERA this season. He gave up seven runs on nine hits over four innings of work in his last start against the Mariners.
The Reds and Pirates will face off in game three of the series at 6:40 ET on Saturday night.
News and Notes
- Tyler Stephenson has an eight-game hitting streak.
- Ty France has reached safely in eight straight games.
- Alexis Diaz has converted 17 straight save opportunities.
- Elly De La Cruz leads the majors with 60 stolen bases.
