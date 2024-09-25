Inside The Reds

Game Preview: Reds Look to Avoid Two-Game Sweep, Face Guardians

The Reds are 76-82 on the season.

Sep 24, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) dives for the ball in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) dives for the ball in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds (76-82) fell to the Cleveland Guardians (91-67) 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Jakob Junis was scratched from his start on Tuesday night due to personal reasons. He will get the start for the Reds on Wednesday and he's been phenomenal over his last five starts.

In those five starts, Junis has given up just three runs in 23 2/3 innings.

However, the Reds are only 1-4 in those games.

The Guardians will be going with a bullpen game on Wednesday night. Andrew Walters will get the start. He's appeared in seven games so far for the Guardians and has yet to allow an earned run.

The Reds and Guardians will face off in the series finale on Wednesday at 6:40 ET.

News and Notes

  • The Reds are 1-2 against the Guardians this season.
  • Spencer Steer and Elly De La Cruz are the first pair of Reds teammates to each produce 20+ home runs and 20+ stolen bases in the same season since 1996 when Barry Larkin and Eric Davis did it.
  • 61 players have appeared in at least one game for the Reds this season, fourth-most in the Major Leagues.
  • The Reds rank second in the majors with 205 steals.

