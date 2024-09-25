Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Quiet Night for the Reds' Offense, Fall to Guardians 6-1

It was a tough night for the Reds.

Sep 24, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) reacts after he was hit on the helmet by a pitch in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) reacts after he was hit on the helmet by a pitch in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds (76-82) fell to the Cleveland Guardians (91-67) 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Quiet Night for the Reds' Offense

The Reds just had four hits all game long and no Reds batter had more than one hit.

The lone run came in the fourth inning when Spencer Steer singled home Tyler Stephenson.

The Reds were 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

The Guardians starter, Tanner Bibee, tossed seven innings of one-run baseball. He struck out seven.

Guardians' Early Runs Were Enough

Cleveland scored three runs off of Carson Spiers in the first inning and that is all they would need.

They would add a run in the fifth inning off of Ian Gibaut, who was making his season debut and they added two more in the seventh off of Emilio Pagan.

Up Next

The Reds and Guardians will play the series finale on Wednesday at 6:40 ET.

News and Notes

  • Tuesday marked the first game with Freddie Benavides as interim manager.
  • The Reds are 12-58 when scoring three runs or less.
  • The Reds are 6-9 against the American League Central Division.
  • The Reds are 13-46 when they do not hit a home run.

