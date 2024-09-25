Postgame Takeaways: Quiet Night for the Reds' Offense, Fall to Guardians 6-1
The Cincinnati Reds (76-82) fell to the Cleveland Guardians (91-67) 6-1 on Tuesday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Quiet Night for the Reds' Offense
The Reds just had four hits all game long and no Reds batter had more than one hit.
The lone run came in the fourth inning when Spencer Steer singled home Tyler Stephenson.
The Reds were 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
The Guardians starter, Tanner Bibee, tossed seven innings of one-run baseball. He struck out seven.
Guardians' Early Runs Were Enough
Cleveland scored three runs off of Carson Spiers in the first inning and that is all they would need.
They would add a run in the fifth inning off of Ian Gibaut, who was making his season debut and they added two more in the seventh off of Emilio Pagan.
Up Next
The Reds and Guardians will play the series finale on Wednesday at 6:40 ET.
News and Notes
- Tuesday marked the first game with Freddie Benavides as interim manager.
- The Reds are 12-58 when scoring three runs or less.
- The Reds are 6-9 against the American League Central Division.
- The Reds are 13-46 when they do not hit a home run.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury
Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement
Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On
Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List
Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A
Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings
Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing
Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse
Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run
Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract
Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway
Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast