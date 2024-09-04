Inside The Reds

Game Preview: Reds Look to Win Third Straight Game, Face Off Against Astros

The Reds are 66-73.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 30, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds will go for their third consecutive win on Wednesday when they face the Houston Astros in game two of the series.

Nick Martinez will start on the mound for the Reds. The right-hander will be making his 12th start of the season and is 6-6 with a 3.78 ERA. In his last start, he gave up four runs on seven over 5 1/3 innings in a 5-3 loss against the Brewers.

Spencer Arrighetti will get the ball for the Astros. The right-hander is 7-11 with a 4.63 ERA on the season. However, in his last two starts, he has thrown 13 2/3 scoreless innings and has only allowed five hits while striking out 17.

Game two of the series between the Reds and Astros will start at 6:40 ET on Wednesday night.

News and Notes

  • Elly De La Cruz leads the majors with 61 stolen bases but hasn't stolen a base since August 24.
  • The Reds are 17-22 against the American League this year.
  • The Reds are 50-50 against right-handed starting pitchers this year.

