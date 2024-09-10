Game Preview: Reds Travel to St. Louis to Face Cardinals
The Cincinnati Reds (70-75) will face the St. Louis Cardinals (72-71) on Tuesday night in the series opener of a three-game series.
The Reds are currently fourth in the National League Central Division while the Cardinals sit in third place.
Cincinnati is led on offense by shortstop Elly De La Cruz. The 22-year-old has an OPS of .817, 64 extra-base hits, and 62 stolen bases.
Alec Burleson leads the Cardinals who qualify with a .755 OPS and 39 extra-base hits.
Rhett Lowder will take the mound for the Reds. The right-hander is 0-1 with a 0.87 ERA in his two starts since being promoted from Triple-A Louisville.
In his last start, he became the eighth Red since 1901 to produce a scoreless start of at least 6 1/3 innings within his first two Major League appearances. The Reds beat the Astros 1-0.
Andre Pallante will start for the Cardinals. The right-hander is 6-7 with a 4.07 ERA on the season. In his last start, he tossed five innings and gave up five runs on five hits in a 9-3 loss to the Brewers.
Pallante has faced the Reds twice this season and has thrown 11 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just seven hits.
The Reds and Cardinals will face off in game one of the series at 7:45 ET.
News and Notes
- Rece Hinds is 0 for his last 14 at the plate.
- Will Benson is 0 for his last 11.
- Emilio Pagan has not allowed a run in five straight games.
- Alexis Diaz has not allowed a run in five straight games.
- The Reds are 20-23 against the NL Central this season.
- The Reds are 15-8 in series openers on the road.
