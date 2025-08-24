INSTANT REACTION: Andrew Abbott Struggles in Reds Blowout Loss to Diamondbacks
CINCINNATI -- After letting Friday's game get away in extra innings, the Reds turned to left-handed, All-Star ace Andrew Abbott to try and even the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday night.
Unfortunately, Abbott got knocked around and was out of the game after just four innings pitched.
The Reds offense couldn't make a dent in a big early deficit in what amounted to a 10-1 loss.
With the New York Mets winning Saturday night, the Reds (67-62) are now 2.5 games behind the Mets for the third NL Wild Card.
Let's look at the key takeway from Saturday night's loss to the Diamondbacks, which was Andrew Abbott not pitching anywhere near the level we've seen him pitch at this season.
Andrew Abbott Gets Knocked Around, Knocked Out Early
The Reds ace went just four innings and allowed seven runs (six earned) and eight hits. While he threw 50 of his 73 for strikes, the Diamondbacks hit him hard in the first four innings.
August has not been kind to the Reds' All-Star. He's 0-3 with an ERA of 4.62. Even though he has 22 strikeouts against just two walks, Abbott has given up 14 runs (13 earned). This is his third start this month, allowing at least three earned runs.
Notes And Observations
- Arizona went 5-11 with runners in scoring position and left five runners on base.
- Cincinnati went 1-8 with runners on scoring position and left eight runners on base.
- Three Reds players had multiple hits Saturday night: Elly De La Cruz, Austin Hays, and Ke'Bryan Hayes.
- Arizona had five players with multiple hits.
Scoring Summary
Bottom 1st
ARI: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. RBI single (Diamondbacks lead 1-0)
ARI: Gabriel Moreno RBI double (Diamondbacks lead 2-0)
ARI: Blake Alexander RBI ground-rule double (Diamondbacks lead 3-0)
Bottom 3rd
ARI: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. two-run home run (18) (Diamondbacks lead 5-0)
Bottom 4th
ARI: Geraldo Perdomo two-run home-run (14) (Diamondbacks lead 7-0)
Bottom 5th
ARI: Blake Alexander solo home run (5) (Diamondbacks lead 8-0)
Top 8th
CIN: Austin Hays RBI single (Diamondbacks lead 8-1)
Bottom 8th
ARI: Ketel Marte RBI single (Diamondbacks lead 9-1)
ARI: Geraldo Perdomo RBI single (Diamondbacks lead 10-1)
On Deck
The Reds will look to avoid the sweep Sunday afternoon in Arizona.
Reds right-hander Brady Singer (11-9, 4.18 ERA) will start against Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen (9-13, 5.28 ERA).
First pitch is at 4:10 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
