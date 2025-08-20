INSTANT REACTION: Reds Score Two In Ninth For Series Victory Over Angels
CINCINNATI -- Facing a closer with nearly 500 saves, and having hit just .117 as a team against him in his career, it didn't look good for the Reds against Los Angeles Angels closer Kenley Jansen in the top of the ninth Tuesday night.
But after loading the bases with one out, TJ Friedl delivered the go-ahead sacrifice fly to give the Reds a 5-4 lead. Gavin Lux delivered an insurance RBI double to increase the Reds' lead to 6-4, which the Reds preserved for the win to move to a season-high seven games over .500.
Cincinnati led 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh, but the Angels rallied to tie the game 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth. The Reds then scored two runs in the top of the ninth to get the win and the victory in the series.
Hunter Greene set the tone with a dominant start, and the Reds bullpen overcame struggles in the seventh and eighth innings to win the game and the series.
The New York Mets did win Tuesday night, so the Reds remain a game out of the third NL Wild Card at 67-60.
Let's look at the key takeaways from Tuesday night's 6-4 Reds win over the Angels.
Hunter Greene Dominant For A Second Straight Start
Greene was unbelievable on Tuesday night. The right-hander threw 98 pitches, 74 of which were for strikes.
Greene struck out 12 Angels hitters, and he didn't allow a walk in 6 1/3 innings.
The Reds right-hander was throwing hard all night, fooling Angels hitters at the plate and blowing the ball right by their bats. Now, through two starts back from the injured list, Greene has been dominant through a combined 12 1/3 innings. He is a difference-maker on this team as they push to make the postseason.
Elly De La Cruz (Charlie) Hustle
Twice on Tuesday night, Elly De La Cruz scored on base hits... from first base.
He was motoring on both hits, and it's that kind of hustle that would make Pete Rose proud.
De La Cruz's speed is so impactful because outfielders have to be on it when fielding base hits. Both times De La Cruz scored from first, the Angels outfielders were late getting to the ball. Reds third base coach J.R. House aggressively waved De La Cruz around, and both times the Reds shortstop delivered with slides safely into home plate.
Those two runs proved crucial in Tuesday night's game, another testament to De La Cruz's impact.
Notes And Observations
- Noelvi Marte extedned his hitting streak to 10 games.
- Tony Santillan pitched a perfect ninth for the save.
- The Reds have won 10 straight games against the Angels going back to 2019.
- Miguel Andujar had three hits.
- Reds hitters walked four times and struck out just six times.
- The Reds were 2-4 with runners in scoring position and left five runners on base.
- Los Angeles went 3-6 with runners in scoring position and left five runners on base.
Scoring Summary
Bottom 1st
LAA: Taylor Ward RBI single (Angels lead 1-0)
Top 2nd
CIN: Noelvi Marte solo HR (10) (Tied 1-1)
Top 4th
CIN: Miguel Andujar RBI double (Reds lead 2-1)
CIN: Noelvi Marte RBI double (Reds lead 3-1)
Top 5th
CIN: Miguel Andujar RBI single (Reds lead 4-1)
Bottom 7th
LAA: Jo Adell solo HR (27) (Reds lead 4-2)
LAA: Zach Neto RBI single (Reds lead 4-3)
Bottom 8th
LAA: Jo Adell solo HR (28) (Tied 4-4)
Top 9th
CIN: TJ Friedl RBI sacrafice fly (Reds lead 5-4)
CIN: Gavin Lux RBI single (Reds lead 6-4)
On Deck
The Reds go for the sweep Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
Right-hander Nick Martinez (10-9, 4.73 ERA) will start against Angels left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (6-8, 3.52).
First pitch is at 9:38 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW. The game will also be broadcasted on MLB Network outside of the Reds and Angels markets.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast