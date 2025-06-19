Inside The Reds

INSTANT REACTION: Reds Win Series in Rain-Shortened Game, Beat Twins 4-2

That's now four straight wins for the Reds and four straight series wins.

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) hits a double in the third inning of the MLB game between Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) hits a double in the third inning of the MLB game between Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI -- For the first time this season, the Cincinnati Reds are four games over .500 at 39-35. Their 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins Wednesday night gives them four straight wins, four straight series wins and nine wins in their last 11 games.

Wednesday's game featured two rain delays, including one at the start that pushed the start time back to 9:15. Eventually, the game was called in the bottom of the sixth when the skies opened again.

Since the Reds were batting in the bottom of the sixth with a 4-2 lead, the games was deemed official.

The Reds can now go for a sweep of the Twins Thursday afternoon and get to five games over .500.

Let's look at some key takeaways from Wednesday night's rain-shortened 4-2 win over the Twins.

Nick Lodolo's quality start

Considering he gave up a home run on the first pitch of the game to Twins leadoff hitter Byron Buxton, the Reds left-hander bounced back bery nicely to keep the Twins bats at bay the rest of the way. Wednesday night was Lodolo's ninth quality start of the season, allowing three runs or less in six or more innings pitched.

Coming off a struggling start at Cleveland last Wednesday, Lodolo pitched six strong innings, allowing just two runs on three hits. He struck out four against just two walks and threw 56 of his 87 pitches for strikes.

It's been an up-and-down season for Lodolo, but Wednesday night was one of his better starts this season. He is still an important part of this Reds rotation.

Spencer Steer's big night

Like Lodolo, Steer has also had an up-and-down season at the plate for the Reds. On Wednesday, though, he got his night started with a bang in the first inning. Steer's two-run home-run with two outs gave the Reds a 2-1 lead.

It was Steer's sixth home run of the season, and he also delivered a double and run scored in the third inning.

With te Reds lineup hitting the ball better and producing at a higher clip, Steer is going to be a vital part to this team putting runs on the board and pressure on opposing pitchers.

Matt McLain continues to get better

McLain delievred an RBI single in the second inning and also made some really good plays at second base Wednesday night.

Jeff Brantley said last week that when McLain os hitting the ball to right field or right-center field that that shows he's hitting the ball well. When he's hitting the ball the opposite way, his swing is smooth. That's when he's making good contact with the ball.

McLain has had a solid month of June so far, and him continuing to produce will make this lineup deeper and tougher on opposing pitchers.

Notes and observations

  • Everybody remembers the 12-game winning streak during this time two years ago. Worth noting, the Reds were 39-35 at one point during that streak. They're 39-35 now in 2025.
  • The Reds were 2-4 with runners in scoring position and left four runners on base.
  • Minnesota was 0-3 with runners in scoring position and left four runners on base.

On deck

The series finale is Thursday afternoon at Great American Ball Park. Right-hander Nick Martinez (4-7, 3.92 ERA) will get the ball for the Reds against Twins right-hander Chris Paddack (2-6, 4.30 ERA)

First pitch is at 12:40 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.

