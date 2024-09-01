Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Lose Third Straight, Fall to Brewers 5-4
The Cincinnati Reds (64-73) fell 5-4 to the Milwaukee Brewers (80-56) on Saturday night. It was their third straight loss.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Battled Back From Three Down
The Brewers got off to a 3-0 lead early when Willy Adames hit a three-run home run, his third home run of the series.
The Reds would battle back and score two runs to cut their deficit to 3-2 on a Spencer Steer two RBI single in the fifth.
After the Brewers added a run to extend their lead to 4-2 in the sixth, Amed Rosario hit a two-run home run to tie the game at four, his first home run since April 17th.
Noelvi Marte followed with what looked to be a home run to center field, but Brewers' center fielder Blake Perkins brought it back from over the fence.
A Wild Ninth Inning
With the game still tied at four in the ninth, Justin Wilson gave up an opposite-field go-ahead home run to Jackson Chourio.
The Reds loaded the bases in the ninth, but Brewers' first baseman Jake Bauers made a game-saving diving play against Ty France to end the game.
Up Next
The Reds will look to avoid the four-game sweep tomorrow at 12:10 ET.
News and Notes
- The Reds have lost 37 of their last 50 games to the Brewers.
- The Reds are 11-26 in one-run games.
- The Reds are 19-23 against the NL Central.
- The Reds are 12-49 when allowing five runs or more.
