Postgame Takeaways: Elly De La Cruz Homers, Reds Fall to Royals 11-8
The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Kansas City Royals 11-8 at Goodyear Ballpark on Thursday afternoon.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
De La Cruz Leads Reds' Offense to Big Day
In the bottom of the first, with Matt McLain on base, Elly De La Cruz hit his fourth home run of the spring. The ball came off the bat at 112.4 mph.
In the fourth, Jose Trevino singled home Jeimer Candelario and Christian Encarnacion-Strand to give Cincinnati a 4-2 lead. The Reds' catcher is hitting just .161 this spring.
The Reds got two more runs in the fifth when Austin Hays doubled home De La Cruz and Candelario followed with an RBI single.
Blake Dunn, who is competing for one of the final roster spots, improved his case in the seventh inning with an RBI triple that scored Austin Callahan and gave the Reds a five-run advantage. Then, in the ninth, Dunn added a solo home run.
Bullpen Graham Ashcraft?
After it was announced that Andrew Abbott would start the season on the injured list and Carson Spiers would be the Reds' fifth starter, Graham Ashcraft came out of the bullpen to throw three scoreless innings on Thursday.
The right-hander struck out two, walked a batter, and did not allow a hit.
Royals' Big Inning
Kansas City sent 14 batters to the plate and scored nine runs off of Bryan Shaw and John Murphy in the eighth inning to take an 11-7 lead. Shaw left the game with a trainer.
News and Notes
- Elly De La Cruz went 2-3 and is hitting .410 this spring.
- The Royals scored two runs off of Scott Barlow in the fourth inning.
- Brent Suter, Emilio Pagan, and Joe La Sorsa all added scoreless outings.
- La Sorsa has still yet to allow a run this spring.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit two balls over 100 mph.
Up Next
The Reds have split-squad games against the Chicago White and Seattle Mariners on Friday afternoon. Hunter Greene and Brady Singer will start for the Reds.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury
Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement
Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On
Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List
Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A
Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings
Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing
Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse
Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run
Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract
Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway
Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast