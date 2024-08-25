Postgame Takeaways: Reds Offense Comes Alive, Beat Pirates 10-2
The Cincinnati Reds (63-67) beat the Pittsburgh Pirates (61-68) 10-2 on Saturday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Reds Bats Light Up Woodford
Jake Woodford is the type of pitcher that the Reds should be able to hit, entering the game 0-6 with an ERA over six.
They did just that. TJ Friedl got the scoring started in the first with a single that scored Elly De La Cruz. Spencer Steer followed with a two-RBI double to make it a 3-0 Reds' lead. The Reds weren't done yet. Ty France hit a sacrifice fly to extend the Reds' lead to four.
In the fourth, Will Benson smoked a single through the drawn-in infield that scored Dominic Smith.
De La Cruz got in on the action with an RBI single to give the Reds a 6-2 lead. Later in the inning, Jonathan India scored on a wild pitch and De La Cruz came all the way around from second to score on the play,
The Reds played add-on in the sixth when De La Cruz doubled home Jonathan India and Tyler Stephenson singled home De La Cruz to make it a 10-2 ballgame.
The Reds scored 10 runs on 12 hits.
Pitching Excellence
Rookie Julian Aguiar made his second start in the majors and he didn't disappoint. Aguiar tossed six innings, allowing just two runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out four.
Casey Kelly, son of Louisville Bats' Manager Pat Kelly, came on in relief of Aguiar and pitched three innings without allowing a baserunner. He recorded his first-ever big league save.
Up Next
The Reds and Pirates will play the series finale on Sunday at 1:35 ET.
News and Notes
- Tyler Stephenson extended his hitting streak to nine games and has an RBI in four straight games.
- Elly De La Cruz stole his 61st base of the season.
- The Reds are 39-16 when allowing three runs or less.
- The Reds are 46-9 when scoring five runs or more.
News and Notes
