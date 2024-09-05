Postgame Takeaways: Reds Score Nine in Opening Inning, Rout Astros 12-5
The Cincinnati Reds (67-73) beat the Houston Astros (75-64) 12-5 on Wednesday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Nine-Run First Inning
The Reds exploded for a nine-run first inning. Jonathan India started the game with a lead-off home run. TJ Friedl gave the Reds a 2-0 lead when he doubled home Elly De La Cruz. Ty France singled home Friedl and Amed Rosario followed with a two-run double to extend the Reds' lead to five.
De La Cruz, batting for his second time in the inning, hit a two-run single to make it a 7-0 Reds lead. Tyler Stephenson capped off the nine-run inning with a two-run single of his own.
The Reds would score a run in the third inning on a Stephenson single and added two more in the fifth on a pair of singles by Friedl and Steer.
Cincinnati scored 12 runs on 14 hits.
Martinez's Solid Effort
Nick Martinez was given a big lead and gave up four runs over 5 2/3 innings, but just one of those runs was earned. He allowed six hits, walked three, and struck out seven. Martinez threw 107 pitches on a day when the Reds really needed some length for their starter.
Brent Suter closed out the game, pitching 3 1/3 innings of one-run baseball while striking out six. It was his first save of the season.
Up Next
The Reds and Astros will play the series finale on Thursday at 1:10 ET.
News and Notes
- The Reds are now 18-22 against the American League this year.
- The Reds are 49-10 when scoring five or more runs.
- The Reds are 47-13 when they outhit their opponent.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury
Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement
Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On
Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List
Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A
Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings
Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing
Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse
Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run
Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract
Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway
Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast