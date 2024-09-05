Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Reds Score Nine in Opening Inning, Rout Astros 12-5

The Reds won their third straight game.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run as Houston Astros catcher Victor Caratini (17) looks on in the first inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run as Houston Astros catcher Victor Caratini (17) looks on in the first inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Cincinnati Reds (67-73) beat the Houston Astros (75-64) 12-5 on Wednesday night.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Nine-Run First Inning

The Reds exploded for a nine-run first inning. Jonathan India started the game with a lead-off home run. TJ Friedl gave the Reds a 2-0 lead when he doubled home Elly De La Cruz. Ty France singled home Friedl and Amed Rosario followed with a two-run double to extend the Reds' lead to five.

De La Cruz, batting for his second time in the inning, hit a two-run single to make it a 7-0 Reds lead. Tyler Stephenson capped off the nine-run inning with a two-run single of his own.

The Reds would score a run in the third inning on a Stephenson single and added two more in the fifth on a pair of singles by Friedl and Steer.

Cincinnati scored 12 runs on 14 hits.

Martinez's Solid Effort

Nick Martinez was given a big lead and gave up four runs over 5 2/3 innings, but just one of those runs was earned. He allowed six hits, walked three, and struck out seven. Martinez threw 107 pitches on a day when the Reds really needed some length for their starter.

Brent Suter closed out the game, pitching 3 1/3 innings of one-run baseball while striking out six. It was his first save of the season.

Up Next

The Reds and Astros will play the series finale on Thursday at 1:10 ET.

News and Notes

  • The Reds are now 18-22 against the American League this year.
  • The Reds are 49-10 when scoring five or more runs.
  • The Reds are 47-13 when they outhit their opponent.

