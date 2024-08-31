Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Rhett Lowder Shines in Debut, Reds Fall 14-0 to Brewers

A tough day for the Reds.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) walks back to the dugout at the end of the second inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) walks back to the dugout at the end of the second inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (64-72) fell 14-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers (79-56) in the second game of the doubleheader on Friday night.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Lowder Shines in Debut

Rhett Lowder pitched four strong innings on Friday night, allowing just one run on two hits. He did walk four batters but struck out six.

It was a fantastic first start for the Reds' 2023 first-round draft pick.

The Brewers added three runs in the sixth and seventh off of Carson Spiers in his two innings of work and added 10 runs in the ninth off of Yosver Zulueta and Luke Maile.

A Quiet Night for the Reds' Offense

DL Hall was called up to start the second game of the doubleheader for the Brewers, and he dominated the Reds' bats.

He didn't surrender a run and allowed just four hits over seven innings of work. He struck out five.

The Reds' offense had just five hits on the night.

Up Next

The Reds and Brewers will face off at 7:15 ET on Saturday night.

News and Notes

  • The Reds have lost 36 of their last 49 games to the Brewers.
  • The Reds have lost 11 of their last 15 games overall.
  • Tyler Stephenson's 13-game hitting streak came to an end.
  • The Reds are 19-22 against the NL Central.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury

Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement

Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment

Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On

Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List

Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A

Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings 

Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule

Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing

Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse 

Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season

Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run

Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future

Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract

Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network

Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway

Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis