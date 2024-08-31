Postgame Takeaways: Rhett Lowder Shines in Debut, Reds Fall 14-0 to Brewers
The Cincinnati Reds (64-72) fell 14-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers (79-56) in the second game of the doubleheader on Friday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Lowder Shines in Debut
Rhett Lowder pitched four strong innings on Friday night, allowing just one run on two hits. He did walk four batters but struck out six.
It was a fantastic first start for the Reds' 2023 first-round draft pick.
The Brewers added three runs in the sixth and seventh off of Carson Spiers in his two innings of work and added 10 runs in the ninth off of Yosver Zulueta and Luke Maile.
A Quiet Night for the Reds' Offense
DL Hall was called up to start the second game of the doubleheader for the Brewers, and he dominated the Reds' bats.
He didn't surrender a run and allowed just four hits over seven innings of work. He struck out five.
The Reds' offense had just five hits on the night.
Up Next
The Reds and Brewers will face off at 7:15 ET on Saturday night.
News and Notes
- The Reds have lost 36 of their last 49 games to the Brewers.
- The Reds have lost 11 of their last 15 games overall.
- Tyler Stephenson's 13-game hitting streak came to an end.
- The Reds are 19-22 against the NL Central.
