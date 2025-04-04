Inside The Reds

Rebound After Slow Start? Reds Manager Terry Francona Has Experience in Similar Situation

Francona has seen slow starts before, and overcame them to make the postseason and beyond.

Jeff Carr

Apr 1, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) walks off the field during a pitching change in the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) walks off the field during a pitching change in the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Reds are 2-5 and have lost three-straight games. Manager Terry Francona has been here before. His first season in Cleveland was a slow start, too. It panned out pretty well in the end.

In 2013, Francona took over managing the Cleveland Guardians. They had just scuffled through the 2012 season with 68 wins and needed a change. Francona’s first season didn’t get off to a roaring start. 

The Guardians lost 10 games before they won 10. In fact, they were 5-10 in their first 15 games. Francona turned them around, though, as that team went on to win 92 games.

There are a few differences in the rosters of the 2013 Guardians and the 2025 Reds, but the point is that Francona knows what he is doing in this situation.

Three 1-0 losses this early in the year feels like you just stepped on some legos in the middle of the night, but there is still plenty of time for a turnaround.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis