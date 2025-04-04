Rebound After Slow Start? Reds Manager Terry Francona Has Experience in Similar Situation
The Reds are 2-5 and have lost three-straight games. Manager Terry Francona has been here before. His first season in Cleveland was a slow start, too. It panned out pretty well in the end.
In 2013, Francona took over managing the Cleveland Guardians. They had just scuffled through the 2012 season with 68 wins and needed a change. Francona’s first season didn’t get off to a roaring start.
The Guardians lost 10 games before they won 10. In fact, they were 5-10 in their first 15 games. Francona turned them around, though, as that team went on to win 92 games.
There are a few differences in the rosters of the 2013 Guardians and the 2025 Reds, but the point is that Francona knows what he is doing in this situation.
Three 1-0 losses this early in the year feels like you just stepped on some legos in the middle of the night, but there is still plenty of time for a turnaround.
