Terry Francona and Others React After Reds 3‑2 Loss to 22‑72 Rockies
After the Reds managed to split the series against the Marlins, you thought maybe the Reds would get hot to go into the All-Star break.
Instead, they lost game one to the Rockies, who improved to 22-72 on the season.
The Cincinnati offense was 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Reds manager Terry Francona gave credit to the Rockies' pitching staff.
"You can see why we try to protect Elly," Francona said. "Austin had a tough night tonight. We will take him in that situation the rest of the year. Believe me...I thought their guy started throwing a knuckle-curve and then threw a slider off of that. He did a really good job."
Chase Burns was fantastic on Friday night. He struck out 10 batters over six innings, but made just one mistake that went over the right field wall for a two-run home run.
"I feel like it was a big improvement from last start," Burns said. "There was one mistake. I need to limit the walks a bit, but we're improving."
Santiago Espinal led off the ninth inning with a double to left field. After a TJ Friedl was retired and Matt McLain struck out, the Rockies intentionally walked Elly De La Cruz for the third time of the night, and Austin Hays struck out to end the game.
You can listen to Francona and Burns's postgame interviews below:
