Trade Analysis: What Cincinnati Reds Are Getting in Joey Wiemer
The Cincinnati Reds stunned me and probably you as well, when they traded Frankie Montas to the Brewers. Joey Wiemer was one of two players they received in the deal.
Let’s start with what he has proven: he is an elite defender in the outfield. The Reds don’t have anyone like that, possibly in their entire farm system let alone the majors. He has really high marks for his range, his arm strength, and his arm accuracy. He is also a fast base runner, which fits right in with the Reds.
The challenge will be getting his bat in line. In 393 total MLB at-bats for Wiemer, he is slashing .201/.277/.349. He’s struck out 28.6% of the time (MLB average is 22.2%), but does have a league average walk rate of 8.5%. His quality of contact has been league average, as well, with his hard-hit rate (balls hit 95+ MPH) above league average at 38%.
The good news is he is a blank canvas at the plate in the majors. Wiemer has shown a weakness against sliders and curveballs. That may the first step in really breaking out, if he can find a better understanding of recognizing those pitches.
And with all the work they need to do with Wiemer, the Reds have time. He is under team control through 2028.
The Reds outfield is a land of opportunity and Wiemer may be poised to seize it. He just has to figure out who he is at the plate.
