Cincinnati Reds Flamethrower Promoted to Triple-A Louisville

Zach Maxwell may end up in the big leagues later this year.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee pitcher Zach Maxwell throws live batting practice during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee pitcher Zach Maxwell throws live batting practice during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

Zach Maxwell was promoted to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday afternoon. He's the Reds' 27th ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Maxwell has pitched in 14 games for the Lookouts in Double-A this season. He posted a 1.23 ERA with 27 strikeouts. He has a fastball that can touch triple digits and if he has success in Triple-A, don't be surprised to see him in the Reds' bullpen later this season.

