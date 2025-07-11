Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From July 10, 2025
Six Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Thursday, One was postponed. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (39-51) Lost 6-4
- Jake Fraley 0-4 with a walk and a strikeout.
- Francisco Urbaez went 4-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.
- Rece Hinds went 0-4 with a walk, a stolen base, two strikeouts, and a run scored.
- Ryan Vilade went 2-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
- Brian Van Belle tossed six innings, allowed six hits, a walk, two runs and struck out six. His ERA on the season is 2.90.
- Blake Dunn went 0-2 with two walks, a strikeout and a run scored.
Chattanooga Lookouts (45-35) Won 12-0
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-5 with two RBIs, two runs scored and strikeout.
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-5 with a RBI.
- Sal Stewart went 2-4 with run scored.
- Cam Collier went 1-5 with a RBI, run scored, and two strikeouts.
- Ruben Ibarra went 3-4 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored.
- Jay Allen II went 3-5 with a RBI, run scored and stolen base.
- Jared Lyons pitched five innings, allowed three hits, no runs, three walks and four strikeouts.
Dayton Dragons (Rain) Makeup scheduled for July 12
Daytona (39-44) Lost 4-2
- Alfredo Duno went 3-5 with a double.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-4 with a walk and two strikeouts.
- Malvin Valdez went 2-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored.
- Bernard Moon went 1-4 with a stolen base, run scored, RBI and a walk.
- Reynardo Cruz pitched four innings, allowed three hits, two unearned runs and stuck out four.
ACL Reds (20-30) Lost 8-4
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-5 with a home run, two RBIs.
- Shen-En Lin pitched four innings, allowed two hits, no walks and struck out seven.
- Tyson Lewis went 1-2 and stole his 16th base of the year.
- Ichiro Cano went 2-4 with a home run.
- Anthuan Valencia went 3-4 with a double.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 2-5 with a run scored and two strikeouts.
DSL Rojos (12-15) Lost 13-10
- Jose Martinez went 3-6 with three runs scored.
- Liberts Aponte went 2-5 with a double and two runs scored.
- Enry Torres went 1-4 with two runs scored, two walks and a strikeout.
- Isaac Garcia went 2-4 with two RBIs, a walk and a strikeout.
- Omar Guadamuz went 3-4 with a home run, a run scored, RBI, a walk and a strikeout.
DSL Reds (13-15) Lost 9-8
- Pablo Nunez went 0-4 with a run scored and a strikeout.
- Adolfo Sanchez went 2-5 with a triple, three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored.
- Jirvin Morillo went 3-5 with a run scored, RBI and a walk.
- Naibel Mariano went 1-6 with a strikeout.
- Jhan Almeida pitched three innings, allowing three hits, two runs, two walks and a strikeout.
