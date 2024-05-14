Cincinnati Reds Minor League Stat Leaders: Here's Who Leads the Pack
The Cincinnati Reds' minor league system has always been a breeding ground for future Major League talent. This article takes a closer look at the organization’s Minor League leaders through Sunday, May 12th:
Batting Leaders
1. OPS
1. Sammy Stafura - 1.362
2. Sheng-En Lin - 1.286
3. Jay Allen II - 1.088
4. Luis Reyes - 1.032
5. Ariel Almonte - .826
2. wRC+
1. Sammy Stafura - 238
2. Sheng-En Lin - 226
3. Jay Allen II - 200
4. Luis Reyes - 151
5. Ivan Johnson - 139
3. Home Runs
1. Ariel Almonte - 10
2. Cam Collier - 7
3. Jay Allen II - 6
T4. Hernan Perez - 4
T4: Rece Hinds - 4
T4: Tyler Callihan - 4
T4: Hector Rodriguez - 4
4. Stolen Bases
1. Tyler Callihan - 11
2. Dominic Pitelli - 10
3. Carlos Jorge - 9
T4. Blake Dunn - 7
T4: Jay Allen II - 7
Pitching Leaders
5. Strikeouts
1. Carson Spiers - 42
2. Sam Benschoter - 35
3. Brain Edgington - 34
4. Rhett Lowder - 34
5. Brett Kennedy - 29
6. ERA
1. Nestor Lorant - 0.39
2. Adam Serwinowski - 1.69
3. Jose Montero - 1.74
4. Brian Edgington - 2.12
5. Kevin Abel - 2.25
7. WHIP
1. Nestor Lorant – 0.83
2. Brian Edgington – 0.94
3. Julian Aguiar – 0.99
4. Kevin Abel – 1.00
5. Rhett Lowder – 1.02
8. Saves
1. Tony Santillan - 8
T2. Luis Mey - 3
T2: Jake Gozzo - 3
