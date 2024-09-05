Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Connor Phillips Dominates with Impressive Start

Phillips is the Reds 16th ranked prospect.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 27, 2024; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Connor Phillips (34) throws in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Connor Phillips made his third start for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday night.

Phillips threw six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits. He walked two batters and struck out four. His fastball velocity was around 99 mph for the second start in a row and it was one of his best starts of the season.

Phillips was sent to the Arizona Complex League to reset after struggling mightily earlier in the season.

Wednesday's start was a great sign for Phillips, and the Reds must be optimistic about the what they're seeing from him.

