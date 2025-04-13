Down on the Farm: Austin Hays Homers, Reds Prospect Sal Stewart Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam
The Louisville Bats, Chattanooga Lookouts, Dayton Dragons, and Daytona Tortugas were all in action on Saturday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (8-6) Won 7-2 and Won 5-1
- Tyler Callihan went 2-7 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Austin Hays went 1-3 with a home run.
- Will Benson went 4-6 with a home run, a double, a stolen base, and a walk.
- Rece Hinds went 2-7 with a stolen base.
- Ivan Johnson went 3-6 with a home run, double, and a stolen base.
- Lyon Richardson pitched two scoreless innings. He gave up two hits and struck out three.
- Lenny Torres Jr. walked two batters, but did not allow a hit in his scoreless inning.
- Alexis Diaz gave up two runs on three hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out one.
- Yosver Zulueta pitched a scoreless inning and struck out one.
Chattanooga Lookouts (3-3) Won 4-1 and Lost 3-2
- Jay Allen II went 0-5 with two walks.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-5 with two walks and a stolen base.
- Sal Stewart went 3-5 with a double, two walks, and a walk-off Grand Slam
- Dominic Pitelli went 0-3.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-4 and was caught stealing.
- Jose Franco did not allow a hit or a run in four innings of work. He walked a batter and struck out four.
- Andrew Moore struck out one in his scoreless inning of work.
Dayton Dragons (3-5) Won 6-0
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-4 with a double.
- Carlos Jorge went 1-3 with a walk.
- Ricardo Cabrera went 0-2 with two walks.
- Adam Serwinowski allowed just one hit and no runs in four innings of work. He walked a batter and struck out six.
- Cody Adock did not allow a hit in his two scoreless innings. He struck out four.
Daytona Tortugas (4-4) Lost 5-4
- Kyle Henley went 2-5 with a stolen base.
- Alfredo Duno went 2-4.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-5.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-4.
You can see the highlights below:
