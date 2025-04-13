Inside The Reds

Down on the Farm: Austin Hays Homers, Reds Prospect Sal Stewart Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam

What a night for a couple of top prospects.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Louisville Bats, Chattanooga Lookouts, Dayton Dragons, and Daytona Tortugas were all in action on Saturday.

Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (8-6) Won 7-2 and Won 5-1

  • Tyler Callihan went 2-7 with a walk and a stolen base.
  • Austin Hays went 1-3 with a home run.
  • Will Benson went 4-6 with a home run, a double, a stolen base, and a walk.
  • Rece Hinds went 2-7 with a stolen base.
  • Ivan Johnson went 3-6 with a home run, double, and a stolen base.
  • Lyon Richardson pitched two scoreless innings. He gave up two hits and struck out three.
  • Lenny Torres Jr. walked two batters, but did not allow a hit in his scoreless inning.
  • Alexis Diaz gave up two runs on three hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out one.
  • Yosver Zulueta pitched a scoreless inning and struck out one.

Chattanooga Lookouts (3-3) Won 4-1 and Lost 3-2

  • Jay Allen II went 0-5 with two walks.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 1-5 with two walks and a stolen base.
  • Sal Stewart went 3-5 with a double, two walks, and a walk-off Grand Slam
  • Dominic Pitelli went 0-3.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 1-4 and was caught stealing.
  • Jose Franco did not allow a hit or a run in four innings of work. He walked a batter and struck out four.
  • Andrew Moore struck out one in his scoreless inning of work.

Dayton Dragons (3-5) Won 6-0

  • Yerlin Confidan went 1-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
  • Leo Balcazar went 1-4 with a double.
  • Carlos Jorge went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Ricardo Cabrera went 0-2 with two walks.
  • Adam Serwinowski allowed just one hit and no runs in four innings of work. He walked a batter and struck out six.
  • Cody Adock did not allow a hit in his two scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Daytona Tortugas (4-4) Lost 5-4

  • Kyle Henley went 2-5 with a stolen base.
  • Alfredo Duno went 2-4.
  • Sammy Stafura went 1-5.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 1-4.

You can see the highlights below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Minors