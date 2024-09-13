Down on the Farm: See How Two Reds' Affiliates Fared in Game Two of Playoffs
The Daytona Tortugas and Dayton Dragons were eliminated in the minor league playoffs on Thursday night. Both teams had good seasons, but came up short in their respective matchups.
Here's a breakdown of both games:
Daytona Tortugas Swept in Three-Game Series
It was a tough day for the Tortugas pitching staff as they gave up 12 runs on 18 hits. With the game tied at two in the fifth inning, the Palm Beach Cardinals exploded for an eight-run fifth-inning off of Tortugas pitcher Jonah Hurney.
Daytona fell 12-4 and their season came to an end.
Reds' 2024 fourth-round draft pick Peyton Stovall had two hits, including a double.
Ariel Almonte added his 21st home run of the season for the Tortugas.
Dayton Dragons Lead Early, But Fall to Lake City Captains
The Dragons got off to a 2-0 lead in the third inning on RBI singles by Jay Allen II and Ethan O'Donnell. In the fourth, Lake City would cut the deficit to one on a home run off of Dragons starter, Brian Edgington.
The Dragons extended made it a 4-1 lead in the top of the fifth on another RBI single by Ethan O'Donnell and a Cam Collier groundout.
The Captains bounced back with a Travis Bazzana home run in the fifth and then followed it up with three more runs in the sixth to take a 5-4 lead.
The Dragons had runners on the corners in the ninth, but left them stranded.
The loss marks the end of the Dragons season.
