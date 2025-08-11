Inside The Reds

Six Reds Players Featured on Updated MLB Pipeline Top 100

The future is looking bright

Ricky Logan

Jul 29, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The helmet and sliding glove of Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (not pictured) sits on first base during a stop in play in the eighth inning in the game against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Jul 29, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The helmet and sliding glove of Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (not pictured) sits on first base during a stop in play in the eighth inning in the game against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
MLB Pipeline has updated their Top 100 Prospects list to include 2025 MLB Draft signees. Here are where Cincinnati's prospects rank.

31-Sal Stewart
63-Rhett Lowder
75-Alfredo Duno
85-Tyson Lewis
89-Steele Hall
100-Cam Collier

Sal Stewart continues his rise up the rankings. He debuted at 84 to begin the season. Rhett Lowder and Cam Collier lose some ground. Lowder has only pitched 7 1/3 innings due to injury. He made his MLB debut at the end of 2024 and finished with a 1.17 ERA in six starts. Collier started the season ranked 91st, but an IL stint to start the season is more than likely the reason for the decline in ranking.

Alfredo Duno was not ranked to begin the season. He is leading the Florida State League in doubles and on-base percentage. Tyson Lewis was just recently added to the top 100 on August 5th and has already moved up to 85th. The 19-year-old is batting .320 with an .884 OPS. He has seven home runs and 22 stolen bases.

Steele Hall was the Reds' first-round draft pick in the 2025 draft. The 18-year-old is currently in the Reds Arizona Complex League, competing in unofficial games. He makes his debut ranked-89th. Hall had the fastest recorded sprint speed in the draft and has been quoted saying he would beat Elly De La Cruz in a race.

"I think I’m the fastest in the draft.” The then-17-year-old Hall said during a Zoom call after being drafted by the Reds. "The fastest one I've recorded was a 6.1." For context, the average MLB player runs a 7.3-second 60-yard dash. In short, he is very fast.

There is a lot of talent in this organization. The future looks very bright in Reds Country.

You can see Hall's comments below:

