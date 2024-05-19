Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Shutout by Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Saturday Night

The Reds have dropped back to back games to the Dodgers

Caleb Sisk

May 18, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51)
May 18, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51) / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Dodgers 4-0 on Saturday night.

The Reds only had three hits. Jacob Hurtubise and Will Benson singled. Jake Fraley hit a triple. They also didn't draw a walk and struggled at the plate all night.

The Dodgers didn’t have the greatest offensive game, but they scored three runs against Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Ashcraft allowed three runs in five innings and finished with five strikeouts.

The Reds have dropped back-to-back games in Los Angeles. They fall to 19-27 on the season. They play the Dodgers again on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Published
CALEB SISK

