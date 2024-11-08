Inside The Reds

Arizona Fall League Update: Reds Prospect Connor Phillips Tosses a Gem

Phillips tossed four scoreless innings.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 27, 2024; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Connor Phillips (34) throws in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just two Reds players saw action in Thursday's Arizona Fall League game between the Desert Dogs and the Saguaros.

Tyler Callihan played second base and went 0-5 with three strikeouts. Callihan started off the fall red hot, but has struggled as of late. He is hitting .239 with an OPS of .633.

Connor Phillips got the start on the mound and did not allow an earned run. He gave up two hits, walked four, and struck out five. The right-hander has an era of 4.15 this fall, but has pitched well outside of one poor start.

The Desert Dogs won 8-1 and moved to 14-12 on the season.

