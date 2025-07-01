Cincinnati Reds Add Intriguing Prospect in Latest Mock Draft
The Cincinnati Reds have the ninth pick in the 2025 MLB Draft and have recently been linked to an interesting college hitter.
In Baseball America’s Mock Draft 5.0, the Reds take C/OF Ike Irish from Auburn. Irish has had an impressive collegiate career and would be a good addition to the Reds organization.
Irish is ranked the No. 12 prospect in the draft, according to Baseball America, but is one of the top college hitters in an otherwise weak draft for that type of player. He slashed .350/.435/.625 in college career. He played all three years at Auburn which means three years of seeing SEC pitching.
Scouts believe Irish has a good understanding of the strike zone and has impressive bat speed on his swing. Some see him as a 20-25 home run hitter.
The one knock on him is his position. He played primarily catcher for the first two years at Auburn, but spent some time in the outfield in his third season. Scouts say he could move to the corner outfield or first base but does have a good arm.
The questions about his ability as a catcher center around his ability to consistently block pitches and become a better pitch receiver on a consistent basis.
Still, a good bat who may not necessarily be a catcher? Sounds like Joey Votto.
You can see their full mock draft here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast