Cincinnati Reds Bolster Bullpen, Signing Veteran Scott Barlow to One-Year Deal
The Cincinnati Reds added another proven relief pitcher to the mix on Tuesday. They're signing veteran Scott Barlow to a one-year, $2.5 million contract according to multiple reports.
Barlow is a proven veteran. In seven years he has averaged more than a strikeout per inning in 387 total innings. He has also limited opponents well with a career 3.49 ERA and .227 batting average against.
He is a picture of reliability, too. The only two seasons in his seven-year career that he didn’t make 60+ appearances were his first year in the bigs and then again in 2020—when he would have literally had to pitch in every game. He still led the big leagues with 32 appearances that season.
That reliability will come in handy for a group that lost three of the four pitchers who appeared in 60 or more games in 2024.
This narrows down the open seats to one in the Reds bullpen this spring. You can maybe squint and see two spots if Tony Santillan doesn’t have a guaranteed spot.
Nick Krall has done well to shore up the bullpen this offseason.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast