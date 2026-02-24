Al Michaels Shares Surprising Cincinnati Reds Admission Fans Will Love
In this story:
Most people know Al Michaels as the legendary play-by-play announcer who currently calls Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, and previously served as the voice of ABC Monday Night Football and NBC Sunday Night Football. He is also widely remembered for his iconic call of the Miracle on Ice during the 1980 Olympics.
On Tuesday, Michaels appeared on the "Not Dead Yet" podcast with Ben Sasse and Chris Stirewalt and a note about the Cincinnati Reds that fans will love.
It was suggested that Michaels must still root for the Dodgers.
"And you're wrong," Michaels said. "I did the Dodgers two biggest rivals in the in the sixties and the early seventies. I did the Reds. I did the Giants. I think my heart is still with Cincinnati because I had one of the best baseball teams of all time: Rose, Bench, Perez, Morgan, César Gerónimo, Concepcion, Sparky Anderson. In my heart of hearts, they're still my team."
While annoucers generally don't speak on what teams they root for deep down, it's cool to hear Michaels has been a Reds fan since the 60's.
You can listen to the full episode here.
