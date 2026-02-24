Al Michaels Shares Surprising Cincinnati Reds Admission Fans Will Love

Most people know Al Michaels as the legendary play-by-play announcer who currently calls Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, and previously served as the voice of ABC Monday Night Football and NBC Sunday Night Football. He is also widely remembered for his iconic call of the Miracle on Ice during the 1980 Olympics.

On Tuesday, Michaels appeared on the "Not Dead Yet" podcast with Ben Sasse and Chris Stirewalt and a note about the Cincinnati Reds that fans will love.

It was suggested that Michaels must still root for the Dodgers.

"And you're wrong," Michaels said. "I did the Dodgers two biggest rivals in the in the sixties and the early seventies. I did the Reds. I did the Giants. I think my heart is still with Cincinnati because I had one of the best baseball teams of all time: Rose, Bench, Perez, Morgan, César Gerónimo, Concepcion, Sparky Anderson. In my heart of hearts, they're still my team."

While annoucers generally don't speak on what teams they root for deep down, it's cool to hear Michaels has been a Reds fan since the 60's.

You can listen to the full episode here.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly



Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



