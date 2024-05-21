Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Call Up Familiar Face From Triple-A Louisville

The Reds made the move on Tuesday afternoon.

James Rapien

Apr 29, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nick Martini (23) leads
Apr 29, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nick Martini (23) leads / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Reds recalled Nick Martini from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday afternoon.

The 33-year-old has a .177 batting average in 79 big league appearances this season. Martini posted a .177/.200/.329 slash line over that span. He joins a Reds team that has lost 15 of their last 17 games.

Cincinnati hosts San Diego on Tuesday night at Great American Ballpark.

The Reds optioned outfielder Conner Capel to Triple-A Lousville to make room for Martini on the roster.

Published
James Rapien

