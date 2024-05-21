Cincinnati Reds Injury Updates: What We Know About Matt McLain, Brandon Williamson and Others
The Cincinnati Reds have been riddled with injuries all season long. Here is the latest on what we know according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com:
Justin Wilson was placed on the IL with left shoulder tightness. His estimated return is to be determined.
Edwin Arroyo had left shoulder surgery after injuring his shoulder in spring training. He is out for the season.
Nick Lodolo hit the IL with a left groin strain. He is expected to miss two starts and then return to the rotation.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand was placed on the IL with a right hand fracture. He is expected to miss four to six weeks and return in June.
Brandon Williamson has been dealing with a left shoulder strain. He had made two rehab starts and is on track to return late May or early June.
Alex Young hasn't pitched yet this year for the Reds due to a lower back injury. He has made eight appearances for the Bats in Triple-A Louisville and is expected to return in late May. However, the Reds will have to make a decision on him if they want to add him to the roster.
Matt McLain had left shoulder surgery in the spring. He recently was cleared to resume throwing and running, according to Sheldon. The Reds are hopeful for a return in August or September.
Ian Gibaut has dealt with a right forearm strain all season long and has yet to pitch for the Reds. He was recently transferred to the 60-day IL. There is no timetable for his return.
TJ Friedl has a broken thumb and the team has yet to release a timeline for his return.
Emilio Pagan left the game on Sunday holding his arm. The team is optimistic that his injury isn't serious and he was scheduled to meet with team doctors on Monday.
Tejay Antone had right elbow surgery and is out for the season.
