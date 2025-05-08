Cincinnati Reds to Place Hunter Greene on Injured List Due to Groin Injury
CINCINNATI — The Reds plan to place Hunter Greene on the injured list after he suffered a grade one groin strain on Wednesday night against the Braves.
“You don’t want to miss him for even a day," Reds manager Terry Francona said according to Charlie Goldsmith. "All things considered, he’s going to be ok. We’ve got to take care of it.”
Greene, 25, has posted a 2.36 ERA in 45 2/3 innings this season. He's established himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball.
Greene will miss at least two starts.
"I felt fantastic tonight. It (stinks) because the momentum was great," Green said on Thursday night. "In that top of the fourth, those first two warmup pitches, I felt my groin grab. I didn't feel like I'd be at my best or honestly keep the team in it by continuing to throw."
The Reds don't plan to announce a move on Thursday.
"We don’t have a move tonight," Francona said on Thursday. "We’re talking through some things. With Monday off, we’ll talk through it more.”
The Reds are 19-19 on the season. They play the Braves in their series finale on Thursday night, before heading to Houston for a three-game set with the Astros.
