Cincinnati Reds Place Nick Lodolo on Injured List, Call Up Sam Moll

May 5, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The Reds played starting pitcher Nick Lodolo on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday.

Lodolo started this season on the injured list, but only missed a couple of starts before returning to the team. He's pitched well this season, posting a 3.34 ERA in eight games. He has 43 strikeouts in 35 ininngs. The Reds placed him on the injured list retroactive to May 12.

Nick Martinez is the likely candidate to take over for him in the rotation.

Sam Moll will take Lodolo's spot on the roster. The Reds traded for Moll at the 2023 trade deadline and he's been a great addition. He has pitched in five games for the Reds this season and has yet to allow a run.

