Cincinnati Reds Re-Assign Multiple Players to Minor League Camp
The Reds reassigned catcher Will Banfield and pitcher Wade Miley to minor-league camp on Sunday.
The Reds signed Banfield to a minor league deal back in November.
He appeared in 16 games for Cincinnati this spring, slashing .150/.217/.550 with three extra-base hits.
Banfield appeared in 93 games for the Marlins' Triple-A affiliate in 2024, slashing .247/.297/.379 with 25 extra-base hits.
Miley signed with the Reds in January. The left-hander is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and is expected to be ready sometime toward the end of May.
He faced hitters in live batting practice for the first time last week.
“I can’t even explain how much fun that was,"Miley told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.“I threw everything. Changeups, stuff I don’t normally do. I backdoor sinkered Friedl, which isn’t something I normally do but I just wanted to get my tempo and rhythm and just trying to execute whatever [Trevino] put down. I think I shook one time because I wanted to double up the changeup because I didn’t like where it was at. I was very, very happy with it.”
There are now 34 players left in major league camp.
You can see the Reds' announcement below:
