Cincinnati Reds Recent Non-Roster Invite Expected to Compete for Opening Day Bullpen Spot
The Cincinnati Reds extended a non-roster invite to old friend Ian Gibaut, extending the list of possible pitchers who could fill out the final spots in the bullpen.
Gibaut signed a minor league contract with an invite to spring training.
“Ian (Gibaut) is coming in to compete for a roster spot on the 26-man roster,” Nick Krall said last week. “If he can get back to where he was two years ago, he was a workhorse in our bullpen. Solid guy to have.”
Gibaut tossed exactly two innings in 2024 as he dealt with numerous injuries that robbed him of the season. In 2023, he pitched 75 2/3 innings with a 3.33 ERA and even managed three saves.
He will be competing for one of two available spots in the bullpen.
Six of the eight seem to be spoken for with Alexis Diaz, Taylor Rogers, Sam Moll, Brent Super, Emilio Pagan, and Tony Santillan as virtual locks for Opening Day roster appointments.
