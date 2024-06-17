Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz on an Eric Davis-Like Pace This Season
CINCINNATI — Reds star Elly De La Cruz has a .235 batting average this season and is tied for the team lead with 12 home runs. Not only is he third among National League shortstops in All-Star voting, but he's on pace to match Eric Davis' 1986 season in multiple key categories.
De La Cruz is on pace to hit 27 home runs and 71 RBI. He's also on pace to steal 80 bases. That would tie Davis in all three categories.
The 22-year-old is still inconsistent, but he's already one of the most valuable players on the Reds' roster. Check out the numbers below:
