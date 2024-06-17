Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz on an Eric Davis-Like Pace This Season

The 22-year-old is one of the most exciting players in Major League Baseball.

James Rapien

Jun 11, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) scores on a RBI single hit by first baseman Spencer Steer (not pictured) in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) scores on a RBI single hit by first baseman Spencer Steer (not pictured) in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Reds star Elly De La Cruz has a .235 batting average this season and is tied for the team lead with 12 home runs. Not only is he third among National League shortstops in All-Star voting, but he's on pace to match Eric Davis' 1986 season in multiple key categories.

De La Cruz is on pace to hit 27 home runs and 71 RBI. He's also on pace to steal 80 bases. That would tie Davis in all three categories.

The 22-year-old is still inconsistent, but he's already one of the most valuable players on the Reds' roster. Check out the numbers below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Beat Cleveland Guardians to Split Series in Battle For Ohio Cup

Demoting Graham Ashcroft Shows Cincinnati Reds Are Focused on Ultimate Goal

Can Rejuvenated Cincinnati Reds Stay Hot Through the All-Star Break?

Look: Fan Gets Tased After Running on Field During Reds’ Loss to Guardians

Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds fall to Cleveland Guardians 5-3

Watch: Broadcast and Radio Calls of Final Out in Reds’ Win Over Cubs

Cincinnati Reds Receive Unfortunate Injury News About Two Key Players

Watch: 16 Years Ago: Ken Griffey Jr. Hits Home Run No. 600

Will Cincinnati Reds be Buyers or Sellers at 2024 Trade Deadline in July?

Cincinnati Reds Call Up No. 11 Prospect Blake Dunn From Minor Leagues

Frankie Montas Makes History in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Veteran Mike Ford Becomes Free Agent After Being Outrighted to Triple-A

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals and Reds for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and InsidetheReds.com. He's one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family. 

Home/News