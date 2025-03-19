Cincinnati Reds' Starting Pitcher Wade Miley Faces Hitters in Live Batting Practice
Cincinnati Reds' starting pitcher Wade Miley threw live batting practice off of a mound on Tuesday morning for the first time since having Tommy John surgery in 2024.
“I can’t even explain how much fun that was," Miley told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “I threw everything. Changeups, stuff I don’t normally do. I backdoor sinkered Friedl, which isn’t something I normally do but I just wanted to get my tempo and rhythm and just trying to execute whatever [Trevino] put down. I think I shook one time because I wanted to double up the changeup because I didn’t like where it was at. I was very, very happy with it.”
Miley is shooting to return sometime in May and will give the Reds additional pitching depth. Although he won't be ready to start the season, the left-hander has been a big help to Cincinnati's young pitchers.
"He's great," Reds' President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall told Jim Day and Jeff Brantley on the Reds' broadcast on Tuesday afternoon. "He's such a good influence to the younger players. He's a good guy in the clubhouse, but he also knows how to be a professional. He is a quality veteran that knows how to pitch. He came into camp and he was ready to go, but we said look, you're 10 months from surgery."
Miley was so fired up to pitch that he showed up to the Reds' complex at about 6:45 am on Tuesday morning.
"He and I talked before we signed him. We said we are going to make sure that you go through the full rehab. We are not cutting it short. You're 38 years old. I want you to go out there and excel, not get back to the big leagues and then get hurt again."
Whether Miley gives Cincinnati quality innings in the big leagues in 2025 or not, his presence has been invaluable for this young Reds' team.
For more on Miley, including other quotes, you can read Mark Sheldon's full article here.
