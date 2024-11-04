Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Tag Pitcher Nick Martinez with $21 Million Qualifying Offer

Martinez has one of the best seasons of his career in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 27, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds have made a $21 million qualifying offer to right-handed pitcher Nick Martinez according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Martinez has 15 days to either accept the offer or explore free agency. Should he decline and sign with another team, the Reds will receive draft pick compensation.

The right-hander was 10-7 with a 3.10 ERA in 42 games this season, including 16 starts. Martinez pitched a career-high 142 1/3 innings in 2024.

Greg Kuffner
