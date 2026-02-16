Reds Manager Terry Francona Had Inspiring Message for Team at Start of Spring Training

CINCINNATI — Reds manager Terry Francona helped the team mae the playoffs in his first season with the team. He's expecting them to take an even bigger leap in 2026.

Francona shared part of his message to the team on Sunday. A simple, yet direct message: It's their time.

"I told our players, 'hey, it's time.'" Francona told WLWT's Charlie Clifford. "Last year we kinda talked about balancing developing young players and not losing the will to complete or think you can compete. Well, these guys got a couple of years under their belt now. Are we younger than some of the teams were competing [against]? Yeah. That doesn't mean we can't stand up and go toe to toe. It's time for us to do that."

The Reds finished with an 83-79 record last season. They lost to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the wild card round of the playoffs. They haven't won the National League Central Division since 2012. They've only won it three times (1995, 2010, 2012) since the division was created in 1994.

Winning the division would go a long way toward showing themselves and the fan base that they can be real World Series contenders this season.

Reds manager Terry Francona's 2026 opening speech is tomorrow morning. It will sound much different than the one last year:



"I've told our players -- it's time. Are we younger than some other teams? Yeah. That doesn't mean we can't go toe to toe. It is time for us to do that." pic.twitter.com/6k140sID9I — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) February 15, 2026

