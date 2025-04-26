Former Cincinnati Reds General Manager Walt Jocketty Passed Away
CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Reds General Manager Walt Jocketty passed away. He was 74 years old. The news broke on Saturday morning.
Jocketty is most known for his work with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he helped them win the World Series in 2006.
He joined the Reds in 2008 and was named general manager a few months later. Jocketty won Sporting News Executive of the Year in 2010 after helping the Reds make the postseason for the first time in 15 years.
Awful news about one of the most influential figures in the National League Central Division over the past three decades.
