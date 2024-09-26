Hunter Greene Discusses David Bell's Dismissal, What Reds Should Look For in Next Manager
In the wake of the decision to part ways with manager David Bell, Reds ace Hunter Greene shared his thoughts on the team's challenges and what qualities he believes are essential for a successful manager.
"There are fundamental issues and there are injury issues,” Greene told Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “There’s even us holding each other accountable, as ourselves but also each other as other teammates and people that care about each other. All of that plays a key role in success.”
He believes the manager’s background is important and how therir experience impacts their approach to leading a diverse group of players.
“You have certain managers that were maybe pitchers, catchers, infielders or outfielders,” Greene said. “Their focuses on certain players are different. Maybe that favors someone else (more) than the next person. Someone that’s able to recognize that they can pour value into any player. That’s important. Presence is important. Being able to establish holding players accountable.”
Greene's comments highlight the importance for the next manager to embody strong leadership and foster a culture of accountability.
Check out the entire conversation here.
