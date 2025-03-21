"I Think It Was Time." - Former Cincinnati Reds Star Jonathan India On Trade to Royals
Jonathan India was on MLB Network's Foul Territory show on Friday afternoon and he made some interesting comments in regards to the Reds trading him over the offseason.
"I think it was time," India said. "It was being talked about for a couple of years. It was getting to me pretty good. I didn't like it, and I didn't understand why. I think it was time. There was a ton of young talent. They were trying to move me around, and I was like, you know what, if we're going to do this, just let me go be and start my career somewhere else."
Before Matt McLain got hurt in spring training last year, the Reds were going to experiment with India playing some in the outfield.
The second baseman had spent all four of his Major League seasons with Cincinnati. He slashed .253/.352/.412 over 523 games with the Reds and he won the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2001.
India was traded along with Joey Wiemer for starting pitcher Brady Singer.
"I think it was kind of a mutual thing," India continued. "We kind of just parted ways, and there was no bad blood. I can't thank them enough for what they gave me. I am excited to start this new chapter in my career."
India was a fan favorite amongst Reds' fans from the moment he made his big league debut.
You can watch the full interview on the Foul Territory YouTube channel below:
