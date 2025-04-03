Inside The Reds

Jake Fraley Continues to Struggle, But Are There Signs of a Turnaround?

Reds right fielder Fraley has struggled to begin the 2025 season.

Jeff Carr

Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) pats right fielder Jake Fraley (27) after his running catch ends the top of the eighth inning of the MLB Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 27, 2025. The Giants won 6-4.
Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) pats right fielder Jake Fraley (27) after his running catch ends the top of the eighth inning of the MLB Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 27, 2025. The Giants won 6-4. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s only been six games, but many are questioning the Cincinnati Reds continued play of Jake Fraley. He lacked power in 2024 and is not showing any in 2025.

Are there signs of a turnaround?

Usually in cases like this, I look for any sign of there being an underlying change. The process improving but the results not necessarily reflecting it. 

Tyler Stephenson’s early quality of contact statistics in 2024, for example, pointed to a player getting unlucky and ready for a turnaround. Stephenson’s summer was much better than his spring.

Fraley isn’t looking the same. He has always been a player who struggled with hard contact. His career average exit velocity is four MPH below the league average hitter. The problem is that through the first six games of 2025, Fraley has an average exit velocity of 80.3, or EIGHT MPH below league average.

What’s more is he has a hard-hit rate of just 20%. The league average hitter has a hard-hit rate of 36.6%.

So even if the number that points to luck, the batting average on balls in play, tells the story of an unlucky hitter, his quality of contact does not point to a turnaround.

He'll look to rebound on Thursday night when the Reds play the Brewers in Milwaukee. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

Home/News