Look: Elly De La Cruz Continues to Make History for the Cincinnati Reds

De La Cruz hit a three-run home run on Friday.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 19, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) rounds third base to score a run during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) rounds third base to score a run during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz continues to make history. With his three-run home run on Friday night, De La Cruz became the fifth Red in the last 60 years to have 21 RBIs in the first 20 games of the season.

The switch-hitter joins Brandon Phillips, Dave Concepcion, George Foster, and Tony Perez on the list.

De La Cruz is slashing .241/.302/.430 with seven extra-base hits this season.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

