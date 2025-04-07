Inside The Reds

New Face of Major League Baseball? MLB Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Elly De La Cruz

The Reds star shortstop has the potential to be one of the top players in baseball.

James Rapien

Apr 5, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz is already considered one of the most exciting players in baseball.

Could he be the new face of Major League Baseball?

Former MLB first baseman Xavier Scruggs thinks so.

"If Elly makes this adjustment all season, I think we're talking about the new face of MLB," Scruggs tweeted.

The tweet was accompanied by a video where Scruggs explained De La Cruz's ability to battle back in an at-bat against Justin Verlander earlier this season.

If De La Cruz continues to progress with his approach at the plate, there's no telling how good he could be this season and beyond.

Check out the clip of Scruggs below:

feed

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

Home/News